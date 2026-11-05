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Abbott Begins Enrollment in Global Trial of Investigational Mitral Valve Replacement System
5 days ago
Oct. 29, 2026 — Abbott has initiated the CROWN-MV pivotal trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of its investigational Cephea Mitral Valve System in treating people with symptomatic mitral valve disease who are not candidates for surgery and transcatheter repair. The first enrollment in the CROWN-MV study occurred at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Wichita, Kan., led by Bassem Chehab, M.D.