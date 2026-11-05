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The Ultimate Price Guide of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore
By Adrienne Faurote,7 days ago
The Royal Oak Offshore has always been the louder, bigger, more unapologetic branch of the Royal Oak family. Launched in 1993, it took the Royal Oak’s octagon and scaled it up for a new era, and Audemars Piguet has been refining that formula ever since. In 2026, the Royal Oak Offshore price picture is unusually interesting because the price depends heavily on whether you buy it new from a boutique or pre-owned on the open market.