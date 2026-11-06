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Another chance of rain arrives to finish the week and start the weekend, but nice temperatures continue
By Cuyler Diggs,8 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak weather disturbance will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms back to southeastern Arizona to finish the week and start the weekend. The best chance of rain will occur to the east of Tucson, but even the metro area will see a few showers from late Friday morning through the afternoon.
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