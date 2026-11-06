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Alabama executes Michael Taylor for 1991 murders of Ivan and Lucille Moore
By Drew Hyatt,7 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama executed Michael Taylor at 6:10 p.m. Central time after Gov. Kay Ivey declined to grant clemency in the 1991 killings of Ivan and Lucille Moore. Ivey told Corrections Commissioner Greg Lovelace she would not exercise her clemency powers and directed him to carry out Taylor’s death sentence, according to a statement from the governor’s office.