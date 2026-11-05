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Key Matchups: Offenses take center stage in former Battle of the Bay clash between Raiders, 49ers
By Levi Edwards,7 days ago
The players can claim this is "just another game" on the schedule, but it certainly means more on the outside looking in. The Las Vegas Raiders will renew their former Battle of the Bay rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers that dates back to the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Even with the Raiders relocated in the desert, emotions will be running high at Levi's Stadium.