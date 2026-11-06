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Mild days and pretty chilly nights in the forecast
By John Dolusic,8 days ago
Tonight and tomorrow: Unseasonably dry conditions will continue to be the rule across our area over the next several days. We will see the dominance of high pressure as the rule for the next week to maybe ten days. This lack of rainfall will continue to affect our area with drought conditions and burn bans continuing. There is not much of an end to all of this dry weather in our near future.