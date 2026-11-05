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This Maine Christmas Store Is A Holiday Wonderland Filled With Decorations You Won’t Find Everywhere
By Wyatt Foster,6 days ago
More than thousand ornaments live upstairs in one red barn, and they never get packed away. The Christmas music keeps playing in July, too. This little shop celebrates the holidays all 365 days of the year. Snow globes, lanterns, and light-up prints fill the space with sparkle. The whole room glows like a holiday movie set.
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