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Former Braves GM John Coppolella on wild trade he tried for Aaron Judge
By Chase Irle,7 days ago
Before there was Alex Anthopoulos, there was John Coppolella. The former GM of the Braves led the organization through the most strenuous rebuild of the last 35-plus years, and though he was ultimately banned from baseball for violating the rules associated with signing international prospects, his work laid the foundation for one of the most fruitful runs in franchise history.