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Broadcom has quietly changed VMware availability, support for parts of Europe
By Evan Schuman Contributor,8 days ago
Analysts said the move was likely made to appease EU regulators, but divergent rules for different regions may create more headaches than happiness for enterprise CIOs. When Broadcom announced a series of updates to VMware on Wednesday, it quietly added a sentence that extended support and availability options for users in most European countries, attributes not available to the rest of the planet.