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Built to Last: The Architecture & Engineering of Crawford County
8 days ago
250 Years. 12 Stories. One County. A county’s history isn’t found only in books, archives, or museum collections. Sometimes, it’s standing right in front of us. It’s in the brick walls of a market house that has welcomed generations of shoppers. In the iron framework of a bridge built when horses and wagons traveled the roads. And in the winding paths of a cemetery designed as carefully as any public park.
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