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BetMGM Promo Code BROAD1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Jaguars vs. Ravens TNF
By Matt Modi,7 days ago
New users can sign up with BetMGM promo code BROAD150 in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if that bet wins. Alternatively, users in Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia can use BetMGM promo code BROAD1500 to get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over their first 10 days, while new users in Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Maryland can use promo code BROAD1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer if their initial wager loses. This welcome offer can be applied directly to the Week 9 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens tonight.