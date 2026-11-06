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Commanders' Dyami Brown: Limited at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Brown (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Brown was a full practice participant Wednesday but was downgraded to limited Thursday. The 27-year-old is now seemingly in danger of missing the Week 9 meeting with the Rams. However, since Brown hasn't been very involved throughout the 2026 campaign, his absence wouldn't open up many opportunities for others.