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Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Unavailable for practice
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Williams (shoulder) did not participate at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. Williams suffered a stinger during the team's Week 8 loss to the Bears, and he has now been forced to miss the team's first official practice of the week Thursday. The defensive lineman will have one more chance to practice Friday before he'll potentially receive an injury designation for Sunday's contest versus Arizona.