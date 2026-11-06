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Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Jones (ankle) was a limited participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. Jones was added to the injury report with an ankle injury Thursday after he was considered to be a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough practice. The linebacker will have one more chance to log a full practice prior to Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.