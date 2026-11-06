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Raiders' Cody White: Back with Las Vegas
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
White was signed by the Raiders on Thursday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports. White was released by the team Tuesday to make room for Carter Runyon (foot), who was activated off injured reserve. With Runyon now waived and potentially joining the Raiders' practice squad, White was re-signed. The 27-year-old has had the best season of his career, amassing eight catches (19 targets) for 112 yards and three touchdowns.