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Commanders' Treylon Burks: No practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Burks (foot) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice. Burks is mimicking his practice regimen from a week ago, when he kicked it off with back-to-back DNPs due to a foot issue. If he follows last week's regimen, he'll be limited Friday and enter the weekend listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams. While playing through the injury this past Sunday against the Eagles, he tallied a 68 percent snap share and recorded three catches (on five targets) for 81 yards.