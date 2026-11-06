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Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Misses another practice
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Shaheed (knee) didn't participate at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. Shaheed has now missed back-to-back practices to open the week as he continues to work his way back from the knee injury that forced him to miss the team's Week 8 loss to Chicago. The wide receiver's chances to play Sunday versus Arizona seem thin, so Tory Horton could serve as the team's No. 3 option at wide receiver again in Week 9.