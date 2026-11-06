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Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, ‘TNF’ Week 9 fan discussion
By Matt Byham,8 days ago
Join us at Buffalo Rumblings to chat LIVE during Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 9 of Thursday Night Football. Tonight’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars once held a lot of promise as a truly great matchup in primetime. Now? Well… let’s just say the shine has worn off Baltimore’s season with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both going on Injured Reserve.