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Horse Jumper of Love and Shallowater Invent a New Kind of Bass
By Horse Jumper of Love,3 days ago
Tristan Kelly is the bassist for the Lubbock, TX band Shallowater; Dimitri Giannopoulos fronts the Boston band Horse Jumper of Love. The 10th anniversary edition of Horse Jumper’s self-titled debut just came out (via Run For Cover), and the band is currently on tour playing the record in full. Shallowater joined them for their LA date last month, and ahead of the show, Tristan and Dimitri got on the phone to catch up about everything.