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Every Rocky Movie, Ranked
7 days ago
"Rocky (1976)" (United Artists) Rocky is one of the most iconic movie franchises in American history. The ongoing story of boxer Rocky Balboa, who rises from an unknown scrapper from the streets of Philadelphia to become the heavyweight champion of the world, has grossed billions and inspired millions. It also mirrors writer-director-star Sylvester Stallone's own life and career, as he went from obscurity to superstardom with the first movie and experienced his own personal and career ups and downs afterward. America loves an underdog, and Rocky is Hollywood's defining one.