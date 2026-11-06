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Gaithersburg man fatally shot in Rockville
By Robert Dyer,7 days ago
A Gaithersburg man was fatally shot in the Town Center area of Rockville eaarly yesterday morning, November 4, 2026, according to Montgomery County police. Rockville City police and County Fire and Rescue Service personnel were originally dispatched to the 200 block of N. Washington Street at 12:25 AM Wednesday, after a report of a person laying in the street near Trader Joe's was received. When first responders arrived at the scene, however, they discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Despite lifesaving efforts, he tragically passed away at the scene.
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