undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colloquium calls for art history papers
By Grace Brennan,5 days ago
Hillsdale’s art department wants all students interested in the visual arts to submit an essay for its fourth annual undergraduate research colloquium. The Fine Arts Colloquium, a student-run event, will be hosted Feb. 6 as a hybrid event, in person and on Zoom. Essay submissions are due Nov. 23, and will be reviewed and voted on by a committee of art students, Assistant Professor of Art Christina Chakalova, and keynote speaker Shannah Rose. The winner will receive a $200 award.