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Professor’s Picks: Kelly Franklin, Associate Professor of English
By Olivia Glisson,5 days ago
Favorite Book Series: Oxford Time Travel Series by Connie Willis. These are incredible sci-fi novels that I just discovered a couple years ago. I have laughed out loud, cried so hard, and generally been obsessed with these books. Willis has a profound love of history, and she deeply grieves for the things that have been irretrievably lost or destroyed in the past. And she gradually unfolds a Christian vision of divine providence that is completely stunning. Drop everything you are currently reading (unless you are a student in my classes), and pick up this series.