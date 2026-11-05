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Sheriff’s felony hearing delayed
By Ethan Savka,5 days ago
The probable cause conference for Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire was moved to Nov. 18 as lawyers comb over discovery. Hodshire faces a pair of felony counts — obstruction of justice and misconduct in office — authorized by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. He was formally arraigned Sept. 2 before specially assigned visiting judge Daniel Goostrey of Jackson County’s 12th District Court, and pleaded not guilty through his attorney, John Shea of Ann Arbor.
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