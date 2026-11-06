undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TBL vs. CHI | Hedman strikes first
8 days ago
Tampabaylightning.com is the official Web site of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay Lightning and tampabaylightning.com are trademarks of Lightning Hockey L.P. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup and NHL Conference logos are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks as well as all other proprietary materials depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective NHL teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. Copyright © 1999-2026 Lightning Hockey, L.P. and the National Hockey League. Lightning Hockey, L.P. is a division of Vinik Sports Group. All Rights Reserved.