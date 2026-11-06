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Boston's $2.40 T Ride Ranked Cheapest Subway Fare in the Nation
By Mike Chen,8 days ago
Boston's subway fare just earned a distinction that has nothing to do with how often the trains run on time: the MBTA is now ranked the most affordable metro system for local riders anywhere in the United States. A $2.40 single ticket on the T works out to just 1.21% of Boston's average daily wage of $198, according to new global research comparing transit costs to local incomes.
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