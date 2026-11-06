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Hinojosa taps anti-voucher Republican, education and labor allies for Texas transition team
By The Texas Newsroom,8 days ago
Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa announced her first transition team appointments Thursday, tapping allies in public education and organized labor — along with a former Republican lawmaker who fought against outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott’s school voucher plan. “I am not going to be the governor for just Democrats,” Hinojosa...