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DSU returns to Amend Park for 2026 Frontier Conference Cross Country Championships Friday
2 days ago
MADISON, S.D. - The Dakota State University women's and men's cross-country squads return to Amend Park in Billings, Mont. as they prepare for the 2026 Frontier Conference Championships Friday. The men's 8K race is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time)/10:30 a.m. (Mountain Time), followed by the women's 6K race at 12:30 p.m. (CT)/11:30 a.m. (MT).