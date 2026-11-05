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UW-River Falls Brings Home Horticulture Championship
6 days ago
Photo: Members of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Horticulture Society earned first-place team honors at the Mid-America Collegiate Horticultural Society Conference Horticulture Competition held Oct. 16-17 at Iowa State University. Three members also earned individual awards. From left: first-place team members Zach Biskupski, Savina Felsch, Madeline Boyer, and Emma Olson. Contributed photo.