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Farmer Foundation $100M gift pushes Miami University over $1B fundraising goal
By Movers and Makers,7 days ago
Miami University has a new fundraising record – and has officially crossed the $1 billion mark in its largest-ever campaign. The university announced Thursday that the Farmer Family Foundation intends to contribute up to $100 million to the Farmer School of Business over the next decade. The commitment, the largest in Miami’s 217-year history, starts with $55 million over the next three years.