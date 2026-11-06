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Florida to release high school football playoff pairings Friday, including its first-ever Open Division
8 days ago
The road to the 2026 Florida high school football state championships officially begins Friday when the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) unveils its postseason brackets, including the highly anticipated inaugural Open Division. The FHSAA will announce the playoff field Friday, November 6, at 5 p.m. Eastern during a LIVE...