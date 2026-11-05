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Dairy Farmers Can Strengthen Management Skills at December Workshop in Green Bay
4 days ago
(Featured photo: Attendees discuss managerial strategies with one another during one of the sessions, Source: Dairy Managers Institute) If you are a Wisconsin dairy farmer — or a current or aspiring farm manager — here’s an opportunity to sharpen your leadership and business skills during a two-day training program in Green Bay. The Dairy Managers Institute, presented by Professional Dairy Producers (PDP), is scheduled for December 15-16, 2026, at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
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