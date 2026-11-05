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Ice rink to Open Saturday at Elm Street Plaza
By Movers and Makers,7 days ago
Downtown Cincinnati’s winter season gets underway Saturday, with the opening of the UC Health Ice Rink at Elm Street Plaza. The rink, presented by Fifth Third, will operate daily through Feb. 21. Opening-day activities include visits from local mascots, face painting, a s’mores bar and ArtisanFest, featuring local artists and vendors. It’ll host special events throughout November, including Giveback Skates, College Nights and Adult Nights.
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