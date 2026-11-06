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Character Technologies Updates Chapter 11 Sale Process
By Darius Baruo,8 days ago
Character Technologies, Inc., the operator of Character.ai, has provided an update on its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. On November 4, 2026, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved bidding procedures for the company’s asset-sale process. The court’s order, identified as Docket No. 106, also approved a transaction notice containing key details about the sale process.