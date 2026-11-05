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Velocity AI Raises Nearly $2 Million Ahead of Launch of New Wearable and AI Strength Coach Timed for CES 2027
By Remedy PR,2 days ago
Founded by a Navy SEAL veteran, the Velocity Sensor wearable and Ve Coach app provide real-time feedback and guidance during strength-training workouts. Carlsbad, Calif. (November 5, 2026) /OUTDOOR SPORTSWIRE/ – Velocity AI, the brand behind the first AI-powered wearable strength-training system and real-time coaching platform, has secured more than $1.95 million to date ahead of its debut at CES in January 2027. The round included San Diego-based Rising Tide Partners, with participation from multiple family offices and other venture capital firms. The funding will support Velocity’s marketing efforts, headcount expansion, and continued R&D as it aims to continue momentum from pre-launch efforts before its CES debut.