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Fishing’s Icons Tell Their Best Fish Stories on “Reeling Around Wednesdays” on World Fishing Network
By Kelsey Arms,2 days ago
DENVER (November 5, 2026) /OUTDOOR SPORTSWIRE/ – Get the best tips on tackle and techniques and fish stories worth believing from the OGs of Fishing on World Fishing Network’s “Reeling Around Wednesdays” from 6:00-10:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for the network’s weekly presentation of the most popular, classic fishing programs of all time, featuring anglers who can go by their first names alone – Bill, Roland and Jimmy. The action starts with well-known Florida fishing guide, Captain Mike Anderson, who shares top destinations and tactics for prized sport fish on Reel Animals. Then Tyler and Sara Trampe showcase angling opportunities across the Upper Midwest and Central Canada on Sportsman’s Journal. Host Jameson Redding on Road Trip Angler is always searching for the next best fishing spot in America. Then the man who has recorded thousands of episodes and inspired millions to pick up a fishing rod shares his saltwater know-how on Bill Dance Saltwater, followed by the program that started it all, now in Season 58, Bill Dance Outdoors. Next is Fishing with Roland Martin, who has been teaching America how to outsmart fish for over four decades. Certainly, one of the most well-traveled fishermen, Jimmy Houston casts lures and catches big fish of all kinds on Jimmy Houston Outdoors. Lastly, Lake Commandos Host Mark Courts teams up with expert anglers on new waters and what results is friendly competition and plenty of fishing lessons learned. Viewers won’t want to miss a minute of “Reeling Around Wednesdays,” starting at 6:00 p.m. ET on World Fishing Network.