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Selkirk Sport Acquires LevelUp Pickleball Camps
By Backbone,6 days ago
LevelUp joins Selkirk’s suite of pickleball camps, including Selkirk Academy, giving players across the country more ways to learn and improve. COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (November 5, 2026) /OUTDOOR SPORTSWIRE/ — Selkirk Sport today announced it has acquired LevelUp Pickleball Camps, which annually runs more than 400 camps in more than 35 states. The acquisition makes Selkirk and LevelUp the largest provider of pickleball camps in the world.