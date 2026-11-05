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Popfly launches shopping experience to connect adventure brands with shoppers through trusted creators and experts
By Verde Brand Communications,4 days ago
COSTA MESA, Calif. (November 5, 2026) /OUTDOOR SPORTSWIRE/ — With Black Friday weeks away, brands have a new place to meet holiday shoppers. Today, Popfly, the creator marketing platform built for adventure, launched Popfly Shop, a free destination where shoppers can browse gear guides from trusted creators, athletes and experts.