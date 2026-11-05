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UYN Names New Sales Agencies for the Rockies and New England, Doubling Down on Ski in North America
By Teresa Roth,4 days ago
NEW YORK (November 5, 2026) /OUTDOOR SPORTSWIRE/ — UYN, the Italian technical sportswear brand at war with synthetic, today announced two new sales agency partnerships in the United States: Bonnie & Hyde will represent UYN across the Rockies, and Green Mountain Sales Group will represent the brand throughout New England. Each partnership begins with the Fall/Winter 2027 season.