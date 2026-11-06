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Man on death row for Berkeley double murder is among 548 spared by Gov. Newsom
By Jeanne KuangNigel Duara,8 days ago
This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Gov. Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentences of 548 prisoners, among them a former Berkeley man who killed his sister and nephew, clearing the California death row for the first time since the state conducted hangings in the late 19th century.