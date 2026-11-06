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Bay Area Air District Board adopts water heater rule amendments, delays implementation to Jan. 2028
By Publisher,8 days ago
Directly address affordability concerns and installation barriers while maintaining public health benefits. One of Contra Costa’s three representatives, Gioia votes in favor, Carlson, Adams absent. By Bay Area Air Quality Management District Communications. SAN FRANCISCO – The Bay Area Air District Board of Directors voted on Wednesday, November 4,...