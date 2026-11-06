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Cliff Bagels’ West Davis Storefront Planned Beside Weekend Pop-Up
By Nate Simmons,8 days ago
Cliff Bagels’ planned storefront is at 443 West Davis, next door to the Luna Metaphysical location where Gomez and Cruz hold weekend pop-ups. The pair said pop-up sales are helping fund work on the shop and expected to open it within the next few months, the Dallas Observer reported. They planned to keep holding weekend pop-ups after the storefront opens, according to the same report.