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‘My most uncomfortable vote’: Gee explains his support for WA’s school sports initiative as Ursula questions its requirements
8 days ago
Washington’s Initiative 638, restricting transgender girls’ participation in girls’ school sports, has passed after receiving about 57% support. However, Initiative 645, which seeks to repeal the state’s income tax, is falling behind with only 42.07% in support. Initiative 001, which would restore the original 2024 parents’ bill of rights, is also trailing, with only 47.39% in favor.
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