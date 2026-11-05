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Pumpkin Chunkin' festival returns to Lake George
By News Report,6 days ago
Four hours of post-Halloween entertainment and shopping extravaganza at Pumpkin Chunkin’ features the famous Adirondack Dancing Witches, pumpkin trebuchets, apple slingshots, a Viking encampment and medieval battles, live magic performances, scores of vendors hawking unusual wares, carnival rides, food trucks and beverages and a whole lot more. LAKE GEORGE | Don’t toss that Jack-o’-Lantern! Bring it to Lake George for the 9th annual Pumpkin Chunkin’ on Saturday, Nov. 7, from noon to 4 p.m.
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