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Above Security Joins Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program to Add Human Context to Microsoft Purview
By PR Newswire,4 days ago
Above works alongside Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Entra ID, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, giving security teams more context from their existing Microsoft investment. Above Security (Above), the AI-native managed insider threat platform, announced today it has joined the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, an invite-only program that...