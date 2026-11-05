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Nhadya Salomon, Tobias Truvillion Lead Faith-Based Psychological Drama ‘The Sin We Bear’ as Production Wraps
By Blexmedia,7 days ago
Cue & Coda Films has wrapped principal photography in Dallas on The Sin We Bear, a faith-based psychological drama starring Nhadya Salomon and Tobias Truvillion. The feature also stars Vee Mechelle, Brandon Cornel, and Mashayla Barnes. Curshion Jones directs. The film centers on Naomi Carter, a therapist played by Salomon,...