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AV Architecture: Waiting to Modernize Costs More Than You Think
By Dan Ferrisi,7 days ago
Symetrix's Cognio platform was designed from its inception for systems that need to evolve but that aren't ready for another rip-and-replace cycle. Image courtesy of Symetrix. For many AV teams, sticking with a familiar architecture might feel like the safe choice. It’s proven; the team knows how to deploy it; and everyone is used to its costs and complexities. But according to Mark Graham, CEO and co-owner of Symetrix, that sense of safety obscures a growing bill that will eventually come due.