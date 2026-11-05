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Hydden Appoints Fortune 60 Security Executive Charles Tango as Chief Strategy Officer
By PR Newswire,3 days ago
Three-time CISO brings 25 years of enterprise cybersecurity leadership, startup advisory experience, and venture capital expertise to Hydden. Hydden, the identity security platform for the agentic enterprise, today announced the appointment of Charles Tango as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). A three-time Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) with 25 years of experience, Tango has led cybersecurity and risk management programs at some of the world’s largest enterprises while advising emerging technology companies and leading venture capital firms.