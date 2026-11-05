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Fleet Accelerates European Expansion as Digital Sovereignty Reshapes Enterprise IT
By PR Newswire,3 days ago
ISO 27001 certification and GDPR third-party attestation strengthen Fleet’s European footprint as Mollie, SUSE and other multinational organizations prioritize control and transparency. Fleet Device Management, the AI device management platform for top IT and security teams, today announced an expansion of its European presence, backed by its ISO 27001...