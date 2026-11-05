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‘Snoop’ Biopic Adds Hercy Miller, Making His Feature Debut as His Father Master P, Plus Zachariah Rogers and Tyquan Givens
By Blexmedia,7 days ago
Universal’s Snoop Dogg biopic Snoop has added three more names to its supporting cast. Hercy Miller is making his feature debut playing his own father, Master P, joined by Zachariah Rogers as rapper The D.O.C. and actor-comedian Tyquan Givens, known as “Watts Homie Quan,” as an original character named B. Mack.